Rockies wild-card game: Date, time and how to watch on TV

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies have reached the playoffs and will face the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League wild-card game.

This is the fourth time the Rockies have made it to the postseason – each time playing in the wild-card game – and the first playoff appearance since 2009.

Here’s what to know about the NL wild-card game:

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 4

Time: 6 p.m. MT

On TV: TBS

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Who: Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

Tickets: Sold out (they were gone within an hour of going on sale)