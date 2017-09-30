Rockies wild-card game: Date, time and how to watch on TV
DENVER — The Colorado Rockies have reached the playoffs and will face the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League wild-card game.
This is the fourth time the Rockies have made it to the postseason – each time playing in the wild-card game – and the first playoff appearance since 2009.
Here’s what to know about the NL wild-card game:
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 4
Time: 6 p.m. MT
On TV: TBS
Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
Who: Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks
Tickets: Sold out (they were gone within an hour of going on sale)