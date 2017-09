DENVER — Denver airport’s CATS program has a new member. Xeli is actually the first cat to join the Canine Airport Therapy Sqaud … or CATS.

The team made up of dogs now has a feline.

The stress-reducing therapy kitty was at the airport Friday greeting travelers.

Xeli, a domestic short hair, weighs about 12 pounds and she loves meeting new people. She’s also a registered therapy cat.

Her first official day on the job will be October 13.