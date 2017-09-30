× Free admission to all national parks on Saturday

DENVER – Saturday is National Public Lands Day and admission to America’s national parks is free. National Public Lands Day is the largest single-day volunteer effort for public lands.

The idea is to connect people to public lands in their community, inspire environmental stewardship, and encourage use of public lands for education, recreation, and general health according to the National Environmental Education Foundation’s website.

There are 4 beautiful National Parks to visit in Colorado.

Rocky Mountain National Park – located between Estes Park and Grand Lake. It is the most popular National Park in the state.

Great Sand Dunes National Park – located near Alamosa and features mountains of sand towering up to 750 feet.

Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park – located near Montrose.

Mesa Verde National Park – located in southwest Colorado near Cortez.

If you can’t make it Saturday, you still have another opportunity for free admission in 2017. It will be during the Veterans Day weekend November 11 and 12.