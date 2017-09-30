Former Judge Roger Cisneros remembered as “Gentle Giant”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- One of Denver’s favorite couples was remembered for making people’s lives better at a Memorial Service over the weekend.

Judge Roger Cisneros and his wife Adelia are believed to have died from carbon monoxide poisoning in their home after their car was accidentally left running in the garage.

Loved ones paid tribute to the couple at DU’s Newman Auditorium Saturday.

To say they touched a community and made a difference is an understatement.

Former Denver Mayor Federico Pena said, “… I see Roger Cisneros the quiet giant the gentleman warrior, the trailblazer …”.

Cisneros was a district court judge and state senator – who along with his wife helped found the Latin American Education Foundation nearly 70 years ago.

The foundation’s executive director Jim Chavez said, “… They touched many lives. In particular, they helped thousands of young people improve their education in the class room and through college scholarships."

Cisneros became a State Senator and fought for Latino Rights.

Pena said he remembered then Senator Cisneros saying a, “… bill must pass to help the thousands of boys and girls all over our state so that they will not suffer what I have suffered in my life.”

They couple became fixtures in Denver and were even described as Rock Stars.

Former State Senator Polly Baca said, “… At every event that we went to where there was a dance floor, you ‘d see Dee and Roger float, and we’d all watch them because they could dance so well."

They also knew how to get a point across when it came to making other people’s live better.

Former US Senator Ken Salazar Adelia once went into his office, “… leading the delegation for AARP Colorado – that had to be one of the proudest days of my life. I hugged her and I didn’t want to let go.”

No one wanted to let go.

Pena asked people to remind others about the Cisneros’ lives… and how they contributed to so many in so many ways that most people don’t know.

The couple will be buried at Fort Logan National Cemetery on Monday.