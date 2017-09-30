× Detectives investigate death off I-25 near Greenland exit in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Detectives were conducting a death investigation off of I-25 near the Greenland exit in Douglas County Saturday morning.

A spokesperson with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said dispatchers received an emergency call at 10:13 a.m. about a body on the shoulder of the highway.

The death is not related to a vehicle crash.

The spokesperson said the investigation was just beginning.

The right lane of southbound I-25 was closed two miles south of the Greenland exit.

Traffic was heavy and officials warned drivers to expect long delays south of Castle Rock.

The story is developing and it will be updated.