After a racial incident on campus, Air Force Lieutenant General Jay Silveria reinforces the values of the Air Force saying, “if you can’t treat someone with dignity and respect, then get out.”
Air Force leader: I wanted to give a lesson
-
Proposed new military branch would send U.S. troops to space
-
Outdoor Fun with Stomp Rocket
-
British Bobbies Giving Out “Travel Tickets” this Weekend
-
Remembering the 12 lives lost in the Aurora theater shooting
-
Racial slurs written on message boards at Air Force Academy Prep School investigated
-
-
Latest North Korea missile test renews US talk of military option
-
Tornado? No, it’s a shelf cloud
-
All clear: No active shooter found at Air Force Academy, no injuries or shots fired
-
Miami gears up for Irma, plans evacuations, shelters, closings
-
Aurora couple on cruise ship share chaotic ride through Hurricane Harvey
-
-
Drones causing air support to be grounded during wildfires
-
September Hero of the Month: Kevin Isaac
-
U.S. has staggering pilot shortage