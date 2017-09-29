U2C: Weekend Roundup (9/29-10/1)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're looking for some fun fall festivities to check out this weekend, boy do we have some good suggestions for you!

Elk Fest in Estes Park

You know fall is officially here when Elk Fest returns to Estes Park! This free festival kicks off Saturday with elk exhibits, a Rocky Mountain Raptor Program, arts and crafts and of course: an bugling competition!

Plenty of people attend to take pictures of the elk. Just remember: give them space and don’t get too close.

For more information click here.

Gelato Festival Boulder 2017

Here’s something new: the first ever American Gelato Fest is being held in Boulder this weekend. It kicked off today (9/29) and continues through Sunday (10/1).

The festival brings Gelato Artisans from around the world together to compete by using their delicious flavours!

The fest takes place on 29th Street in Boulder.

Click here for more information.

Denver Oktoberfest!

Prepare for another booze fueled weekend in LODO, as the Denver Oktoberfest continues on Larimer Street this weekend.

This event features plenty of beer, food and music. You can check it out today (9/29) and on Saturday (9/30).

Maxim and USA Today both called it, ‘The Best Oktoberfest in the USA’, according to Denver Oktoberfest’s website.

Don't forget to check out our Unique 2 Colorado 2017 Haunted House Guide also. There are plenty of 'spookier' suggestions there.