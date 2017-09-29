Thousands of nightlight soothers recalled over electrical shock hazard

NEW YORK, NY – Skip Hop has issued a voluntary recall for around 130,000 Moonlight & Melodies nightlight soothers because the USB power adapter can break which poses a shock hazard.

“After recently receiving feedback from a small number of parents, we discovered the UL-certified USB wall adapter to the owl and elephant models of our Moonlight & Melodies Nightlight Soothers could pose a potential safety risk if part of the adapter fragments when unplugged from the wall,” the company stated in a recall notice.

The recalled owl and elephant nightlight soothers were sold between July 2016 and August 2017.

The company said the product recall only includes models with a USB wall adapter, not a one-piece cord adapter.

Contact Skip Hop for a free USB wall adapter replacement.