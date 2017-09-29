× Suspect on the run after stealing car in Aurora and fleeing into Denver

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police are on the hunt for a suspect who stole a car and fled into Denver.

It happened around 10 a.m. Friday morning in the area of Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street.

There was no chase and no standoff however Aurora police called on Denver officers to assist in the investigation after the suspect drove into city limits.

Police do not currently have a description of the stolen vehicle nor have they released a description of the suspect.

No officers were injured in the incident.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.