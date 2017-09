× Serious injuries in 2 car crash at 16th and Yosemite

DENVER – Denver police are on the scene of a two vehicle crash with serious injuries at 16th and Yosemite streets.

Officers first tweeted about the crash around 6:15 a.m. on Friday morning.

The extent of the injuries are unknown.

#TRAFFIC: #DPD investigating a 2 vehicle crash with serious injuries. 16th/Yosemite intersection closed. Avoid area. pic.twitter.com/j0zTedy23f — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 29, 2017

#Breaking DPD investigating a injury car accident at 16th and Yosemite. pic.twitter.com/AFjP2Sj4kM — Elliott Trimble (@TrimbleKDVR) September 29, 2017

The intersection is closed while police investigate. Alternative routes are advised. It is unknown when the intersection will reopen.

This story is developing. We will update with the latest.