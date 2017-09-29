Rockies need 1 more win to clinch wild-card

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies had a big night against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday.

They had their 13th sellout of the season. More than 48,000 showed up to see them beat LA 9-1.

Colorado still needs one more win either Saturday or Sunday to clinch the final wild-card spot in the National League.

The Milwaukee Brewers stayed alive by beating the St. Louis Cardinals 5-3.

It was also fan appreciation night at Coors Field. The giant crowd stuck around for a spectacular fireworks show after the game.