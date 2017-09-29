Recording Device in Most Cars – Used by Police & Insurance Companies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Attorney Phil Harding, of Harding and Associates, PC, shared insightful information about those little black boxes in most cars, called EDR's, that record data for 5 seconds through an accident. See how police and insurance companies can use the data to determine fault or shared fault in accidents.

