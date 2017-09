COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — There were reports of a possible active shooter at the United States Air Force Academy prep school late Friday night.

We received reports of active shooter on Academy grounds. There are no confirmation of shots fired. Security forces are sweeping the area. — USAFA (Official) (@AF_Academy) September 30, 2017

DEVELOPING POSSIBLE SHOOTER AT AFA: More police showing up… Line of cars getting longer. Stay with @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/1bHosSGGJG — Samantha Marks FOX21 (@SamanthaMarksTV) September 30, 2017

EPSO and military personnel investigating shots fired on the Air Force Academy . Nothing is confirmed yet. More info will be forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/cMBuACfxUY — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) September 30, 2017

Officials and cadets received alerts about an active shooter on campus via Twitter.

Gates at the Academy were closed and a heavy police presence on the campus was reported.

There has been no confirmation of shots fired of if anyone was injured.

This story is developing and it will be updated as we get more information.