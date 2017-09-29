Police search for missing 13-year-old autistic boy in Longmont

LONGMONT, Colo. — Police in Longmont were searching for a 13-year-old Friday night who was missing since about 3:30 p.m.

Drake is autistic. He was last seen after he got out of school. His family says this is uncharacteristic for him.

He’s missing from the area of South Bowen Street and South Gay Drive.

Drake is 5’7″, 100 pound, with long shaggy brown hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing a blue button down shirt, blue tie and red pants.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the Longmont Emergency Communications Center at 303-651-8501.