Ohio deputy gives boy breakfast, ride to school while mom receives medical treatment

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio deputy went above and beyond her duties as she treated a boy to breakfast and a ride to school earlier this week.

12-year-old Davonte didn’t have a ride to school on Wednesday morning because his mother was receiving medical care. When Stark County Sheriff’s Deputy Muntean heard – she stepped up to the plate.

Muntean is also a school resource officer.

The sheriff’s office posted the photo of the two inside her patrol car with a bag of breakfast from McDonald’s. The photo has since earned over 3,300 reactions and over 475 shares, as of Friday morning.

“We sat and ate our breakfast together and on his way to class he went with a big smile on his face,” said Deputy Muntean. “I enjoyed his company and assured him he could always reach out for a ride or breakfast anytime.”

Muntean gave Davonte another ride to school on Thursday.

“It never hurts to go beyond expectations to help someone in need,” Muntean said.