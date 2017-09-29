My Little Pony coming to the big screen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Guess who it is on the big screen. It is the one and only Rainbow Dash, star of the upcoming My Little Pony movie that is out in theaters nationwide October 6th.

She is also going to be joined by Twighlight Sparkle, Applejack, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy and Rarity. The ponies embark on an unforgettable journey where they meet new friends and exciting challenges. They also use the magic of their friendship to save their home. The film has an all start cast including Sia, Uzo Aduba, Ashleigh Ball, Emily Blunt and Kristen Chenoweth. You can see Rainbow Dash tomorrow at the Botanic Garden Chatfield Farms corn maze from 11 to 1pm and at the Trick or Treat Trail at Elitch Gardens from 2 to 4pm.