Meet Gotham’s Selina Kyle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Camren Bicondova plays the future Catwoman/Selina Kyle of FOX's Gotham.

At 11, Bicondova became an “Elite Protégé” for the world-renowned PULSE Dance Convention, traveling the country to work with some of the nation’s top teachers and choreographers. Her first big break came at age 12, when her all-girl dance group, “8 Flavahz,” became the youngest ever to compete on the cable competition series “America’s Best Dance Crew,” finishing in second place and becoming a fan-favorite.