As active Coloradans it is easy to over do it in your workout. Dr. Angela Tran of Med-Fit Medical Weight Loss explains why rest days are essential to weight loss. If you want more sound advice, you can call Dr. Angela for a free consultation at (303)321-0023. Med-Fit Medical Weight Loss designs customer programs with input and oversight from a real doctor. Find them online at DenverWeightLossClinic.com.
Med-Fit Medical Weight Loss
-
Med-Fit Health Tip of the Week: Unexplained Weight Gain
-
Losing weight by learning about the “Fearsome Four” hormones
-
Med-Fit Health Tip of the Week
-
Med-Fit Health Tip of the Week: Emotional Eating
-
Debunking Weight Loss Myths
-
-
Med-Fit Health Tip of the Week
-
Med-Fit Weight Loss Tip of the Week: Vitamins and Minerals
-
MedFit tip of the week
-
Snacks that won’t ruin dinner
-
Take the work out of dieting
-
-
MedFit tip of the week
-
Med-Fit Weight Loss Tip of the Week
-
Common Reasons People Have Trouble Losing Weight