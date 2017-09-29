Manic Training Fort Collins

There are no mirrors, no heart rate monitors and no egos at the new Manic Training in Fort Collins. Trainer and owner Craig Gundlach simplu trains his clients for life. He says he only needs three hours a week to change someone's fitness level. Participants say they never get bored with workouts here, there is something different every time they come in. AFAA Fitness Instructor and Host of Colorado's Best, Joana Canals, tried it out and gave it the big thumbs up for Fitness Friday. If you would like to try out Manic Training in Fort Collins, Craig is offering an introductory unlimited monthly pass for $79 if you purchase before October 6th. Go to ManicTrainingFortCollins.com or call 970-819-7143.
