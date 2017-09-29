Loved ones remember family whose adventure ended too early

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- Family and friends gathered at a church in Fort Collins to remember a family of four killed in a plane crash near Glenwood Springs.

Jeff Makepeace, 47, and Jennifer Makepeace (nee: Hickey), 45, were longtime residents of Fort Collins. Jeff Makepeace was the owner of Lind’s Plumbing and Heating in Fort Collins. Their children, 10-year-old twins Addison and Benjamin, were fourth-graders at Bauder Elementary School in Fort Collins.

The Makepeace family was flying to Moab, Utah to meet Jennifer's parents when their plane crashed near Glenwood Springs.

"Our hearts are obliterated but just know the outreach and love has helped fill the massive void we are experiencing," said Chuck Hickey, Jennifer's brother and a FOX31 employee.

At the service, family on both sides shared their favorite memories and lessons they learned from all four.

"My sister taught me to have gratitude for a messy house and bickering kids," said Jennifer's sister. "Sit back and relax as the kids run wild."

Jeff's friend and business associate said Jeff was like a shooting star.

"Thanks for letting us hang on and enjoy the ride," said the woman to the crowd at the funeral.

An investigation into the plane crash by the NTSB found the pilot, Jeff Makepeace, flew into clouds when he was not instrument-certified to fly into clouds and that resulted in the crash.