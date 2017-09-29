Hundreds expected at Friday services for family killed in plane crash near Garfield County

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Services will take place Friday for the four members of the Makepeace family of Fort Collins who were killed in a plane crash in Garfield County about 10 miles north of Glenwood Springs on Sept. 16.

The four were flying from Fort Collins-Loveland Municipal Airport to Moab, Utah, when the plane went down.

Jennifer Makepeace’s brother, Chuck Hickey, described the family as happy-go-lucky and generous.

“They were off on another adventure,” he said. “Wherever they were going the were all together.”

Jeff Makepeace, 47, and Jennifer Makepeace (nee: Hickey), 45, were longtime residents of Fort Collins. Jeff Makepeace was the owner of Lind’s Plumbing and Heating in Fort Collins.

Their children, 10-year-old twins Addison and Benjamin, were fourth-graders at Bauder Elementary School in Fort Collins.

Services for the family will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Timberline Church in Fort Collins.

A reception will follow at the church. The services are open to the public