HHS Secretary Tom Price resigns

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump accepted the resignation of Tom Price, the embattled health and human services secretary, Friday in the midst of a scandal over his use of private planes.

“I’m disappointed in him,” President Donald Trump said on the tarmac of Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. “He’s a good man but I’m disappointed.”

Trump has fumed about Price’s use of private jets to travel around the country on routes easily accessible by commercial means. He was encouraged by some advisers to fire Price in a show of authority.

Price said Thursday he would reimburse the US government for the cost of his private air travel, though not for the full cost of chartering the planes, which ran into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. Instead, a spokesperson for HHS said Price would cut a check to the US Treasury for $51,887.31, the amount for his seat on the private flights he took.

“By paying for my portions of these trips, I think it’s a huge demonstration. It’s unique. It’s never been done before, unprecedented, as I’m told,” Price said on Fox News.

The explanation did little to dampen Trump’s fury over the situation, however. He believed Price’s repayment move half-baked, and is still considering dismissing him.

Asked by CNN’s Greg Wallace Thursday afternoon if he planned to stay in his job, Price said: “Absolutely.” That clearly changed 24 hours later.

The White House said Thursday it was considering adopting new oversight of administration officials’ use of private planes.