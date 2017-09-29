Grandmother convicted in death of 4-month-old grandson

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A Weld County jury has convicted Sandy Archuleta for the 2015 death of her 4-month-old grandson. FOX31 Problem Solvers first told you about this fatal child abuse case two years ago.

Prosecutors said the 54-year-old caused chemical burns to the face, mouth and gums of Donovan Chavez. The boy also had a sepsis infection, pneumonia, bruises caused by tweezers and broken ribs.

The boy’s mother, Angelica Chavez, was convicted of a lesser count earlier this year and is now serving eight years in prison.

The boy’s father, Nathan Archuleta, is awaiting trial.

Sandy Archuleta will be sentenced in January.

A Problem Solvers investigation revealed the boy died just days after the Weld County Department of Human Services restored parental rights to the boy’s mother.