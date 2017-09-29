Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hendrick’s Gin (which is itself infused with cucumber) has, for the past three months, been on a cross-country journey with its eye-popping, wondrously strange cucumber slicing device, traveling across the United States with the sole purpose of offering the most beautifully garnished Hendrick’s Gin cocktails ever to grace a glass. Hendrick’s Ambassador Mark Stoddard proudly announces that since June, ‘The Hendrick’s Grand Garnisher’ has traveled more than 10,050 miles, visited 10 cities, and sliced upwards of 893 cucumbers for the proper garnishment of more than 2,000 Hendrick’s Gin cocktails.