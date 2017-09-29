Food Truck Friday: Infinitus Pie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Check out Infinitus Pie.

This truck along with 40 others with be at the Truck Stop Food Truck Rally.

Food Truck Rally:

Who: Two Parts and Mile High Festivals

What: Truck Stop, a rally featuring Colorado’s fleet of amazing food trucks.

When: Saturday, September 30th from 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Where: Welton Street from Park Avenue to Downing Street

Cost: Entry at the door will be $5. RSVP prior and receive free entry and a free craft beer or cocktail. For $20 guests can purchase “Snack Packs” online and receive $30 worth of food and drink.