Floor-signing takes place at St. Jude Dream Home

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Friday was a big day at the St. Jude Dream Home.

Sponsors of the house giveaway stopped by to sign the basement floor.

It has become a tradition to offer messages to the person who ends up winning the most valuable Dream Home we’ve given away yet.

Follow this link to buy tickets for your chance to win the St. Jude Dream Home. Proceeds benefit the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

This 3,400 square-foot home (approx.) in Commerce City is being built by Oakwood Homes, and you can enter to win it, along with other prizes.

With four bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, and a three car garage, it has an estimated value of $750,000.

It will have a covered balcony, gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, and an open floor plan.