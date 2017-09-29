Denver International Airport opens beer garden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Folks from around the country are coming to Colorado to sample some of the best craft brews made. And as soon as they step off the plane at DIA, they won't have to go very far for that first sip.

It's the fourth annual Denver International Airport Beer Flights Garden. Ten Colorado craft beer makers will be offering up 20 different brews in the breezy and beautiful open air beer garden at the airport. It's $10 at the door. You'll get 10, two-ounce samples.

The captain turned off the seat belt sign, you are now free to roam around the beer garden.