Celebrating National Coffee Day

September 29th is National Coffee Day.
Did you know that many Americans spend $20-$35 a week buying coffee daily, adding up to almost $2,000/year? Today I’m going to give you all some great tips, product suggestions and a unique recipe to help you celebrate at home for less! Today I’m going to walk you through how to make bulletproof coffee!
Recipe:
Bulletproof Coffee
Ingredients
- 1 cup of coffee
- 1-3 teaspoons Carrington Farms Coconut Oil
- 1 Tablespoon unsalted butter or Carrington Farms Ghee
- 1/4 tsp vanilla
- a few drops of stevia extract (optional)
Instructions
- Put all ingredients in a blender or food processor.
- Mix on high speed for 20 seconds until frothy.
- Drink immediately and enjoy all the energy!
Tip: Buy fresh, whole bean coffee and grind yourself – grind the coffee right before you brew up your pot of coffee, the flavor is much stronger and the subtle tastes of your specific type of bean are more noticeable. This way, you can also control how fine or coarse the beans are. And if you’re not a coffee lover, this grinder is also great for grinding dry spices, fresh herbs, or nuts.
*Have a prepared bowl with ground coffee*
KRUPS Grind & Spice
SRP: $19.99
Retailer: Walmart
Product features:
- Two-in-one compact and powerful blade grinder grinds coffee perfectly, and can tackle dry spices, fresh herbs, or nuts for your most adventurous seasoning creation.
- Powerful motor grinds beans from coarse to fine in seconds
- Large grinding capacity yields up to 12 cups of coffee
- Stainless steel power blade for ideal performance
- Versatile unit grinds all kinds of dry spices
- Lid activated safety switch
- Oval blade shape for uniform, even grinding
- Designed for easy pouring and handling
If you hit snooze too many times in the morning, this is the coffee maker for you!
KRUPS Savoy Turbo Coffee Maker with Aroma Tube
SRP: $79.99
Retailer: Target
Product Features:
- 12 Cup Glass Carafe
- Easy to Read LCD screen
- Turbo Functionality brews coffee faster by up to 35%*
- A built-in aroma tube on the underside of the carafe’s lid ensures optimal diffusion of rich coffee flavor
- Bold setting for a richer taste
- Two auto-on options
- Keep warm setting with varying temperature and time options
- 1-4 cup option for small batch brewing
You’re probably surprised that there’s butter and coconut oil in here, but let me tell you why…
Tip / Trend: Add coconut oil to your coffee for a great way to supercharge. It gives your body a burst of energy to make it through the day and comes with all the amazing health benefits of coconut! The combination of caffeine and saturated fat gives the body a lasting energy boost.
Carrington Farms Coconut Premium MCT Liquid Coconut Oil
SRP: $12.99
Retailer: Available online at www.carringtonfarms.com
Product Features:
- Naturally rich in Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT) which is efficiently utilized by the body for energy production and helps aid in calorie burning
- Over 4 times more MCTs than regular coconut oil
- Stays liquid at room temperature
- High in Lauric, Caprylic and Capric Acid
- Gluten free, hexane free, NON-GMO, BPA-free bottle
- Easily mixes into coffee, smoothies, cereals and oatmeal
Carrington Farms Organic Ghee
- Great alternative to butter!
- Ghee is an ancient ‘health food’ that contains significant levels of Vitamin A, D and E
- Ghee is a clarified butter that is heart healthy and contains Linoleic Acid to help balance cholesterol levels
- Known to reduce inflammation and increase energy
- Dairy free – no casein, whey, or lactose
- USDA Organic
- Gluten Free
Make it an Iced Coffee!
TIP: Fill ice tray with coffee and make coffee ice cubes to prevent watered down iced