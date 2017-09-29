Celebrating National Coffee Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

September 29th is National Coffee Day.

Did you know that many Americans spend $20-$35 a week buying coffee daily, adding up to almost $2,000/year? Today I’m going to give you all some great tips, product suggestions and a unique recipe to help you celebrate at home for less! Today I’m going to walk you through how to make bulletproof coffee!

Recipe:

Bulletproof Coffee

Ingredients

1 cup of coffee

1-3 teaspoons Carrington Farms Coconut Oil

1 Tablespoon unsalted butter or Carrington Farms Ghee

1/4 tsp vanilla

a few drops of stevia extract (optional)

Instructions

Put all ingredients in a blender or food processor. Mix on high speed for 20 seconds until frothy. Drink immediately and enjoy all the energy!

Tip: Buy fresh, whole bean coffee and grind yourself – grind the coffee right before you brew up your pot of coffee, the flavor is much stronger and the subtle tastes of your specific type of bean are more noticeable. This way, you can also control how fine or coarse the beans are. And if you’re not a coffee lover, this grinder is also great for grinding dry spices, fresh herbs, or nuts.

*Have a prepared bowl with ground coffee*

KRUPS Grind & Spice

SRP: $19.99

Retailer: Walmart

Product features:

Two-in-one compact and powerful blade grinder grinds coffee perfectly, and can tackle dry spices, fresh herbs, or nuts for your most adventurous seasoning creation.

Powerful motor grinds beans from coarse to fine in seconds

Large grinding capacity yields up to 12 cups of coffee

Stainless steel power blade for ideal performance

Versatile unit grinds all kinds of dry spices

Lid activated safety switch

Oval blade shape for uniform, even grinding

Designed for easy pouring and handling

If you hit snooze too many times in the morning, this is the coffee maker for you!

KRUPS Savoy Turbo Coffee Maker with Aroma Tube

SRP: $79.99

Retailer: Target

Product Features:

12 Cup Glass Carafe

Easy to Read LCD screen

Turbo Functionality brews coffee faster by up to 35%*

A built-in aroma tube on the underside of the carafe’s lid ensures optimal diffusion of rich coffee flavor

Bold setting for a richer taste

Two auto-on options

Keep warm setting with varying temperature and time options

1-4 cup option for small batch brewing

You’re probably surprised that there’s butter and coconut oil in here, but let me tell you why…

Tip / Trend: Add coconut oil to your coffee for a great way to supercharge. It gives your body a burst of energy to make it through the day and comes with all the amazing health benefits of coconut! The combination of caffeine and saturated fat gives the body a lasting energy boost.

Carrington Farms Coconut Premium MCT Liquid Coconut Oil

SRP: $12.99

Retailer: Available online at www.carringtonfarms.com

Product Features:

Naturally rich in Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT) which is efficiently utilized by the body for energy production and helps aid in calorie burning

Over 4 times more MCTs than regular coconut oil

Stays liquid at room temperature

High in Lauric, Caprylic and Capric Acid

Gluten free, hexane free, NON-GMO, BPA-free bottle

Easily mixes into coffee, smoothies, cereals and oatmeal

Carrington Farms Organic Ghee

Great alternative to butter!

Ghee is an ancient ‘health food’ that contains significant levels of Vitamin A, D and E

Ghee is a clarified butter that is heart healthy and contains Linoleic Acid to help balance cholesterol levels

Known to reduce inflammation and increase energy

Dairy free – no casein, whey, or lactose

USDA Organic

Gluten Free

Make it an Iced Coffee!

TIP: Fill ice tray with coffee and make coffee ice cubes to prevent watered down iced