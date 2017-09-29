Broncos Field Pass: 25th anniversary of the Broncos Cheerleaders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Denver Broncos will celebrate the 25th anniversaries of their cheerleaders and live mascot Thunder at a private party on Saturday at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos will be hosting 170 alumni cheerleaders for a weekend of activities, culminating in a halftime performance with the 2017 team during Sunday’s game against Oakland. In addition to the cheerleaders, the Broncos will be celebrating Thunder during Sunday’s game. Thunder’s owners Sharon Magness-Blake and Ernie Blake will be honored at Saturday’s party. The most majestic mascot in sports, Thunder, a grey Arabian gelding, is in his fifth season as the Broncos’ live mascot.