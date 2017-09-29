Appliance store offering free appliances if Broncos shutout Raiders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Raiders week is back again and that marks the return of Appliance Factory-Mattress Kingdom's annual promotion.

If the Broncos shutout Oakland, everyone that purchased eligible appliances the week before the game will get them for free.

There's still time to make your purchase too, the deal runs until Sunday.

And believe it or not, the store says that they root for a shutout to happen every year in this game. The company are big fans of the Broncos and it's already paid for on their part -- as far as insurance goes.

So they hope it happens and they can give away a bunch of free appliances.

This will be the 114th meeting in the Broncos and Raiders rivalry. The Raiders lead the all-time series with a record of 61-50-2.

The Broncos won, 24-6 at Mile High the last time the two team's faced off on New Years Day last season. That was former head coach Gary Kubiak's final game with the team.

The Broncos are two and a half point favorites in this game at home.