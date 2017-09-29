Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is a screening happening this weekend that can also help make a difference. We`re talking about the film Any Day Now. This film is all about showcasing the brilliance and capabilties that people with down syndrome have. Award winning actor...Garret Dillahunt and co-star of the film will be on hand for a screening and local fundraiser for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation. Michelle Sie Whitten, President and CEO of the Global Down Syndrome Foundation told us funds raised would go towards the adult care of people with Down Syndrome.