3 dead after SUV slams into bear in crash near Rifle

RIFLE, Colo. — Three people died near Rifle Friday morning after their SUV slammed into a bear on Interstate 70.

I70 Crash UPDATE: third fatality as a result of this mornings crash, confirmed. Garfield County coroner releasing IDs for deceased. — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) September 29, 2017

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the 2007 Chevy SUV was traveling westbound at 4:45 a.m. when it hit the bear, went into the median and rolled into the eastbound lanes, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The SUV didn’t hit any other vehicles. There were seven people in the vehicle – two adult males, two adult females and three juveniles.

An unknown number of victims were ejected from the car at the time of the crash.

Kimberly Hernandez, 7 and Eugenio Hernandez Altamirano, 63, died at the scene. Brizeyda Hernandez, 15, died later at the hospital at Grand River Hospital in Rifle around 9:25 a.m.

Kimberly and Brizeyda’s parents, grandmother and brother were transported to hospitals in Glenwood Springs and Rifle

The bear died in the crash. Interstate 70 lanes reopened at 10 a.m. Friday morning.

The crash is being investigated by the Colorado State Patrol.