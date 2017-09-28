Wildlife Caught On Camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Highlands Ranch Community Association Backcountry Wilderness Area has installed 25 small cameras on nearby trails to study population, health and behavior of wildlife. Data will be used for future management decisions.

Mark Giebel and his team use the HRCA Backcountry Wilderness Area Facebook page to post their findings on "Trail Cam Tuesdays." Past photos include those of two elk butting antlers, two mid-sized black bears wandering through shrubs and a small bobcat slinking away. Cameras are placed near water sources to get the best inventory.