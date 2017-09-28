Texans rookie quarterback donates first NFL game check to 3 Houston flood victims

HOUSTON — Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson donated his first NFL game check to three victims

Watson gave away his first game check to three cafeteria workers at NRG Stadium who were hit hard by Hurricane Harvey. The workers lost their cars and homes to the devastating storm.

“I’m excited to do a little surprise for the cafeteria ladies that’s been helpful for all us,” Watson said in a Twitter video posted by the Texans on Wednesday night.

"If you can, you must."@deshaunwatson​ gave his first @NFL​ game check to help a few familiar faces. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/rwcyGMSRFN — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 27, 2017

“For what ya’ll do for us every day, and never complain, I really appreciate y’all,” said Watson. “I wanted to give my first game check to y’all to help y’all out in some type of way.”

The three workers were overwhelmed as they cried and thanked the 22-year-old for his kind gesture.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Watson has a base salary of $465,000 paid in 17 game week installments – and each check was for around $9,100.

Watson was picked 12th overall in the NFL draft back in April.