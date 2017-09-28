Startling photo shows car seats that survived serious car crash

LANCASTER, PA. — A Pennsylvania woman, Jenna Casado Rabberman, says she’s not one to post anything to heavy or personal on Facebook but she did display one startling photo to share the importance of taking time to correctly install a child’s car seat.

Now, the picture and her message have gone viral.

The photo shows the mangled wreckage of Rabberman’s car after she says another car slammed into hers. The car in the photo is mutilated but the kids’ car seats pictured show almost no signs of damage.

Rabberman expressed thanks to the car company Honda as well as Graco and Chicco, which are both manufactures of car seats.

In her warning, the mom of a six-week-old boy and a three-year-old boy said all caregivers should take heed of her story. “THIS is why you buckle your kids into their car seats correctly every SINGLE time,” she wrote.

“Even when they scream because the straps are tight. Even when they complain about the chest clip or being rear facing. We stopped for milk on the way home from preschool yesterday. We were minutes from home.”

Rabberman edited her post later to add that of course she would be buying new car seats after the crash.