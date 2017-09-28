RTD considers cuts to W Line to Golden

DENVER — If RTD gets its way there could be fewer W Line trains arriving at the station in Golden.

Light rail train riders we talked to aren’t happy about the proposal.

RTD says not enough people ride the W Line during off-peak hours between the Golden and the Federal Station.

It is considering reducing the number of light rail trains that run 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9p.m. as well as all day on weekends.

That proposal isn’t sitting well with some riders we talked to this afternoon.

“Oh it’s a bummer because we have invested a lot of money to have it exist in the first place and a lot of people rely on it so, it’s kind of upsetting,” Ruby Metheny said.

RTD met with riders in Golden Thursday night who also had a lot of questions and concerns.

RTD says it has to save money and increase efficiency.

A spokesperson said the cutbacks on the W line could save as much as $477,000 a year.

The Board is expected to make a decision in October.

