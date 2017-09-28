Restaurants with ‘Fs’ on Restaurant Report Card have food temperature issues

DENVER — The FOX31 Problem Solvers search hundreds of inspections to see how metro Denver restaurants are doing on their health inspections.

Old Chicago – Aurora, Colo.

The Aurora location failed Restaurant Report Card with 10 critical health code violations in August.

The mistakes included:

Mouse droppings

Flies

Temperature Violations

Grill hood, pizza oven, dish storage and vents soiled grease and food

Old Chicago sent the following statement that says in part:

“It is important for the public to know that all critical issues raised in the report are in compliance. The health and safety of our guests is our absolute top priority. To ensure the continued compliance of this restaurant, all employees have been retrained on our standards as they relate to each violation. In addition, all managers at all Old Chicago restaurants are required to be certified under the National Restaurant Association’s Serv-Safe Food program. Our restaurants are also enrolled in a nationwide pest elimination service. Regular “line checks” throughout the day are designed to ensure that food is kept at appropriate temperatures…”

Old Chicago is located at 16990 East Iliff Avenue in Aurora.

Taki Sushi – Denver

A Denver inspector cited the sushi location for 10 critical violations in August.

The health code violations included:

Cooks need food safety education

No parasite destruction information for Salmon

Temperature violations

Excessive dirt coolers and floors

Taki did not return our calls so we stopped by for a look. The owner said, “We know how to keep the consumer healthy and keep the fish very fresh and serve it under a safe temperature. Also we are under all of the health department regulation.”

Taki Sushi located on East Bayaud Avenue passed its follow up inspection.

Panda Express- Westminster, Colo.

It’s some good fortune for a repeat winner: Panda Express. The Westminster location has not scored a critical violation in for two years. Kudos to Panda Express.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for nine or ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

