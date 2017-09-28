Pumpkins and goblins on the loop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Halloween season is upon us why not head to the Georgetown Loop Railroad for some spooky fun. They have the Pumpkinfest for the little one's and a spooky train and tour for kids 14 and up. Enjoy the Fall Colors Trains through Oct 12th and get 40% off tickets on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The Halloween Train runs the last three weekends of October. Go to GeorgetownLoopRR.com or call 888-456-6777.