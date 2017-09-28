Pumpkin Spice Latte Beer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Breckenridge Brewery's Nitro Pumpkin Spice Latte is a stout made with dark roasted malts and carefully roasted, cold pressed coffee beans. Vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves delicately complement the taste of rich pumpkin. It’s made with real pumpkin and coffee beans sourced from Cabin Coffee Company in Breckenridge. The beer is spiced with cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg and ginger