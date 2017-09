Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the last decade, wildfires have burned over 80 million acres of land from California to Florida to Tennessee. Now, just in time for National Preparedness Month, The non-profit National Firewise USA program is teaming up with USAA Insurance to share some simple but important ways that homeowners can proactively protect their homes from the threat of a wildfire. Cathy Prudhomme from National Firewise USA Program Manager gave us some tips.