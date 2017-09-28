× Problem Solvers help mom sort out concerns about crosswalk near school

DENVER — Crosswalk safety near one school is a concern.

A concerned parent contacted the FOX31 Problem Solvers about what she calls a dangerous intersection at West 3rd Avenue and Bannock Street in Denver.

“There’s always an incident where somebody either doesn’t want to stop or they just keep going, not paying attention,” Hope Estrada said.

She walks her 6-year-old to school at DCIS at Fairmont every weekday. She says the biggest problem is the intersection of 3rd and Bannock. She’s not the only one with concerns.

We caught up with her neighbor as well. “People regularly do not stop at the stop sign,” parent Darrin Feder said. “We have almost been hit several times”

These two parents think things could improve with the help of flashing lights. They also say the trees block the driver’s view of the crosswalk signs.

“I’ve been calling our city councilman Jolon Clark’s office,” Feder said.

“I’ve contacted them, I’ve left a message,” Estrada said.

The Problem Solvers went straight to the city. We’re told an engineer was at the site last week. The trees will be trimmed and larger signs with be installed in the next few weeks, but there isn’t a need for flashing lights.

In the future the city advises parents to call 311 with any crosswalk concerns they may have.