Nearly 430 pipelines fail safety test after Firestone home explosion

Following a home explosion in Firestone that killed two men and severely injured one woman in April, the state ordered tests checking the safety of oil or gas pipelines located near homes.

A recent report released by the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission Thursday shows that 107,000 pipelines near homes passed a leak-detection test, 13,000 test results are undetermined and nearly 430 pipelines failed the test.

The tests were conducted on pipelines located within 1,000 feet of occupied buildings.

It wasn’t immediately clear what constitutes a line to fail a leak-detection test nor what danger that failure may pose to homeowners.