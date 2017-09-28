National Coffee Day 2017: Deals and freebies

DENVER – Friday is National Coffee Day and the best way to celebrate is with deals and freebies on cups of java.

Several businesses are celebrating by offering free or discounted coffee. Others are using the day to give back. Instead of giving away free coffee, Starbucks will eliminate menu boards and honor the farmers and families who grow their beans sustainably.

Here’s a look at the deals for National Coffee Day 2017:

Dunkin Donuts: Buy one get one free when you buy a medium or larger cup of coffee on Friday. The deal is available at participating locations nationwide.

Celebrate #NationalCoffeeDay, 9/29, with a FREE Medium hot coffee when you purchase a Medium or Larger hot coffee! 💕☕️ pic.twitter.com/uEhAeKjCl0 — Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) September 26, 2017

Keurig: All weekend long, Keurig is offering 20 percent off all K-Cup pods purchased on on Keurig.com with the code “CELEBRATE” at checkout until Oct. 1.

Krispy Kreme: The chain is celebrating coffee all weekend long with free any sized hot brewed or small iced premium blend per day from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. The offer is only available at participating Krispy Kreme shops – not at grocery or convenience stores.

McDonalds: You can get a $2 small McCafe or if you have the McDonalds app, you can get a free medium McCafé with any purchase in the app.

Love’s Travel Stops: 24-ounce coffees and cappuccinos are $1 and purchases will benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. The company says that My Love Rewards members can use a free drink refill credit and the company will still donate $1 to CMN Hospitals.

Pilot/Flying J Travel Centers: You can get a free small cup of coffee, tea, or cappuccino at participating locations on Friday. Limit one per customer.