More than 200,000 resistance tubes recalled by DICK'S Sporting Goods

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. – You may want to double check who made your resistance tubes before your next workout session.

DICK’S Sporting Goods has issued a recall for around 207,500 Fitness Gear resistance tubes because the units can break and strike you.

12 instances of the tubes breaking have been reported, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The tubes were sold in a variety of colors and range in resistance from five pound to 30 pounds.

The following model numbers are being recalled:

STA00560, STA00561, STA00562, STA00563, STA00564, STA00565, STA00566, STA00567, and STA00568

The resistance tubes were sold exclusively at DICK’S Sporting Goods.

Consumers can return the recalled products to their nearest store for a full refund or store credit.