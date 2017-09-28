Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals she has breast cancer

Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced on Thursday she has breast cancer.

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” Louis-Dreyfus wrote on her official Twitter account.

Here’s her full statement:

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” the Emmy-winning actress said. “The good news is that i have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”