Fort Collins police investigating truck and trailer crash

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Two men were hospitalized after their two vehicles crashed into each other on Tuesday, Fort Collins Police said.

Police say that on Tuesday at around 11:10am, they got a call that a semi-tractor trailer and a Ford Ranger pickup truck had collided at the intersection of Harmony Road and West Frontage Road.

The Ford Ranger was driven by Steven Kilgore, 19. He was driving west on Harmony Road, approaching the intersection, when the semi-truck, driven by Kenneth Williams, 58, tried to make a left turn from westbound Harmony Road in front of the pickup. The crash was nearly head-on.

Kilgore was taken to the Medical Center of the Rockies with serious injuries.

Williams was transported to Poudre Valley Hospital with minor injuries. Police shut down roads in the area for around six hours while they investigated the crash.

The investigation in ongoing and charges are pending.

If you have any information about the crash, call Officer Tim Brennan at 970-416-2229.

You may also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 and remain anonymous.