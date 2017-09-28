Food Truck Rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Saturday, September 30th from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., dozens of food trucks will line Welton Street from Park Avenue to Downing Street for Truck Stop, a rally featuring Colorado’s fleet of amazing food trucks. This rally will explore the ever-evolving world of food truck fare through small-bite offerings, local craft beer and cocktails, and a soundtrack of live soul and funk tunes.

For the food truck festival’s inaugural debut, Two Parts has joined forces with Mile High Festivals. Two Parts and Mile High Festivals teamed up due to their mutual passion for the city of Denver. When deciding on where to host an event, the two companies knew they wanted to host a food event in Five Points due to its rich history of culture and current growth.

Participating food trucks feature a wide variety of fares from BBQ to pizza , ice cream to tacos, and more. The current trucks include Ba-nom-a-nom, Baba’s Falafel, Barbed Wire Reef, Chibby Wibbitz, Dude Bro Taco, Farm to Truck, Happy Cones, OG Burger, Park Burger, Rocky Mountain Slices, Spud Nation, Sunshine Bowls, Aiko-Pops, Amore Pizza, Pavy’s, Big G’s BBQ, Martin Rib Emporium, Cibeche Colorado, Blazing Chicken Shack, Tilford’s Wood Fired Pizza, Taj Palace, and Lena B Bar-B-Que with many more to be announced closer to the festival date.

The rally will include live local soul music from headliner Lee Fields & The Expressions to complement the food and drink all day long. Fields and his band of brass, drums, keys, and strings players has been making soul and funk anthems since 1969. Fields has toured the world with musical legends like Kool and the Gang, Sammy Gordon and the Hip-Huggers, O.V Wright, Darrell Banks, and Little Royal. The group prides itself on not being just a throwback, but instead remaining prolific over the decades and still producing heartfelt and soulful music to this day.

Truck Stop is a family-friendly event and has multiple ticket options. Entry at the door will be $5. RSVP prior and receive free entry and a free craft beer or cocktail. For $20 guests can purchase “Snack Packs” online and receive $30 worth of food and drink. Additional details and to RSVP visit www.TruckStopRally.com.