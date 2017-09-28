Family desperate for answers in 20 year old cold case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – After 20 years, the Connor family is desperate for answers in the unsolved murder of Michael Connor.

Connor was found dead in his apartment near 28th and California in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood on September 28, 1997. While there was no evidence of forced entry, he was stabbed 92 times.

“I just don’t see the point in stabbing the man 92 times from the top of his head to the bottom of his feet,” his niece Ambroshia Connor told FOX31.

The family gathered outside Connor’s apartment Thursday night for a candlelight vigil in honor of the 20 year anniversary of his death.

“This is the first time we’ve been down here in 20 years actually. Since the day of the crime,” his sister Helen Connor said. “So this is really hard for me to walk here and see the place where he was killed.”

They say time heals all wounds. But for the Connors, time isn’t what they need to feel closure.

“As the years go on, yeah it’s a little bit easier but the pain never goes away because justice was never served,” Ambroshia said.

“I’m ready for it to be solved for my family, for his kids and his grand kids,” Helen said.

According to Denver Police, Connor’s murder investigation is still open. However, no one has been arrested.

“I know they have some type of evidence because of the nature of the crime,” Helen said. “I see so many people that their murder is unsolved. Why? I mean, you guys have the evidence.”

They are now hoping that reliving the pain will reinvigorate the case.

“Somebody knows something and all we’re asking is some justice for him,” Helen said. “Somebody had to see something that night.”

According to his family, Michael Connor fought back against his attacker. Now, they say they won’t stop fighting for him.