Craft cideries grow in popularity in Colorado

DENVER — Our state is experiencing a new beverage boom that’s reflecting the beginning stages of what the craft beer industry initially saw.

Craft cideries are popping up faster than before around Colorado; especially in the Denver metro-area.

According to the United States Association of Cider Makers, Colorado has 10 craft cider locations.

“I think there are 5 cideries in the metro area now that are either opening or have already opened,” said Ian Capps, Head Cider Maker at Stem Ciders in Denver.

Stem Ciders opened in the RiNo section of Denver four years ago. Since then, they’ve seen plenty of growth. Especially right now. Employees are getting ready to move into a larger facility north of Denver.

“[Our new] building is up; it’s almost finished. It’s 30,000 square feet in Lafayette. Ten times the size of this place in RiNo,” said Capps.

Craft cideries know the Denver market is over saturated with craft beer breweries. After all, the latest figures from the Colorado Brewers Guild show there are more than 300 craft beer breweries in our state. That figure makes craft cider employees thrilled!

“I think because it’s [Denver] such a beer town, craft cider has really kind of chipped into that craft beer following,” Capps explained.

Research from the United States Association of Cider Makers shows craft cider drinkers are younger, versatile with new drinks and live in urban areas.

Craft cider sponsored community events are also a reason for the industry’s growing success, experts say.

Cideries like Stem Ciders host regular gatherings and events.

In fact, on October 7 ‘Cidergrass 2017’ will take place at Stem Ciders’ Walnut Street location.

The fundraiser will feature live bluegrass music and plenty of craft cider. Money raised from the event will go directly to the Colorado Mountain Club (a non-profit organization based out of Golden).

