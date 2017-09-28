Colorado’s most expensive ZIP codes for rent

DENVER — We know rent is high in Colorado right now, but we’re now getting an idea of which neighborhoods you may end up spending more on rent per month.

According to the RentCafe blog, the most expensive ZIP code is Denver’s 80206, where the average rent is $1,991. This ZIP code covers the Cherry Creek, Congress Park and City Park neighborhoods.

The second most expensive is 80113 in Englewood, with rent averaging around $1,914. That includes Cherry Hills Village.

And coming in as the third most expensive, 80202 which includes LoDo and the Central Business District.

The study also found rents in 44 of Colorado’s most expensive ZIP codes are well above the state average of $1,341.

You can find the entire rankings of Colorado’s most expensive ZIP codes here.